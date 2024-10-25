Fire damages Bridges Barbecue in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — Shelby Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge in Shelby Thursday night.

Channel 9 sent a crew to the scene where we learned the fire happened in the smoker area. A firewall between the smoker area and the dining room prevented the fire from spreading to the restaurant.

Natalie Ramsey, granddaughter of founders Red and Lyttle Bridges, appreciates the community’s concern and support.

“We’ve had so many people just reach out to us and see this and are like ‘What can we do to help you,’” Ramsey said. “We’re just so thankful for great customers, employees, and friends. We’re truly blessed.”

The restaurant will be temporarily closed but hopes to reopen by next Wednesday.

Bridges opened in 1946 and has consistently appeared on “Best Of” lists in publications such as USA Today, Southern Living, Our State, and Garden and Gun.

