Restaurant returns after lengthy hiatus

CHARLOTTE — Zeppedie’s Pizzeria is set to light its neon sign in lower South End — more than two decades after it the concept shuttered a restaurant here.

A Nov. 1 grand opening is planned for a 2,000-square-foot restaurant 4516 Nations Crossing Road.

The Zepsa family — the concept’s original owners — are reviving the New York-style pizza joint. They have owned the World War II-era building where it will be located since the 1990s.

“We always knew we would reopen one day — (we) just needed the stars to align,” says Brian Zepsa, owner. “With LoSo becoming what it is and the more permanent location being available to us, we thought it was the perfect time.”

