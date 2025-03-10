Local

Fire damages nearly 100-year-old home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fire investigators in Alexander County are trying to determine what started a fire that heavily damaged a home in Stony Point.

The fire along Highway 90 broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say the seven people inside managed to get out safely after one of the residents woke to smoke filling the home.

Six fire departments from Alexander and Iredell counties worked to put out that fire.

The home was nearly 100 years old.

