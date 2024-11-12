MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fire destroyed a large home Sunday morning on Lake Norman in Mooresville.

Chief Kelly Robinson with Shepherds Fire Rescue said it started around the fireplace and spread into the attic.

About 35 firefighters spent three hours putting the inferno out partly because of the lack of fire hydrants, Robinson said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Fire guts Lake Norman home A fire early Sunday morning destroyed a home on Lake Norman.

Two people were inside the Normandy Road home, and they made it out safely.

“Thank God they were OK,” said neighbor Joe Torres.

He wasn’t home at the time of the fire but he saw the flames from his Ring camera video.

“It was large. It was devastating,” he said.

The roof and the entire top levels of the two-story home were destroyed. It was a total loss.

Neighbor Ed Hagen said he spoke with the homeowner.

“(They were) kind of in shock and cold and all his life’s memories are gone,” Hagen told Channel 9. “So, that’s the most tragic thing about this.”

Torres said the community’s top priority is to get their neighbors through the loss.

“See what we can do for them and what we can do as a community to come together and help,” Torres said.

*WORKING FIRE MUTUAL AID* Our Tanker 1 is responding to Iredell County (658 Normandy Rd, Mooresville) to assist with a structure fire at a large house on the lake. Davidson Fire and Cornelius Fire are also assisting. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/Ut7Jyv1KQ6 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 10, 2024

