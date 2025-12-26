Fire that injured 1, caused $371K in damages may have been sparked by battery, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — Fire officials said a fire that injured one person and caused $371,000 in damage may have been sparked by a lithium-ion battery.

Firefighters and MEDIC responded to the 1200 block of Richard Barry Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

MEDIC said they treated and transported one patient with potentially life-threatening injuries. Fire officials said the person had sustained a minor burn and smoke-related injuries.

No firefighters were injured, officials said.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that a lithium-ion battery event could not be ruled out. Investigators do believe the fire began in an upstairs bedroom.

Damages totaled $371,000.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Mother faces $2 million bond in child abuse case after girl’s death

Mother faces $2 million bond in child abuse case after girl’s death

©2025 Cox Media Group