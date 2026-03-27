Fire Weather Watch issued for South Carolina this weekend

CHARLOTTE — Whether you’re smoking cigarettes or barbecue, be careful this weekend -- a statewide burn ban is going into effect in South Carolina on Friday.

Severe Weather Center 9’s Keith Monday says a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the entire state this weekend. A cold front will bring gusty winds to the Carolinas, causing a higher risk of fires.

The burn ban in South Carolina is set to go into effect at 4 p.m. Friday.

FIRE DANGER RISK INCREASING!



A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for South Carolina for tomorrow as gusty winds come in behind a cold front. A statewide burn ban for SC goes into effect at 4 pm today.



While SC may have the higher risk, we ALL have the risk into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/xqkMAVnEAk — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 27, 2026

You can keep an eye on updated weather conditions with the WSOC Weather app -- or you can watch live, local radar at this link.

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