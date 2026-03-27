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Fire Weather Watch issued for South Carolina this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fire Weather Watch in South Carolina for March 28, 2026
Fire Weather Watch in South Carolina for March 28, 2026
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Whether you’re smoking cigarettes or barbecue, be careful this weekend -- a statewide burn ban is going into effect in South Carolina on Friday.

Severe Weather Center 9’s Keith Monday says a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the entire state this weekend. A cold front will bring gusty winds to the Carolinas, causing a higher risk of fires.

The burn ban in South Carolina is set to go into effect at 4 p.m. Friday.

You can keep an eye on updated weather conditions with the WSOC Weather app -- or you can watch live, local radar at this link.

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