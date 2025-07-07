Firefighter hurt while providing patient care at crash scene in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is in the hospital after a crash in Uptown on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Charlotte Fire Department.

The firefighter was hurt while providing patient care in the back of an ambulance involved in a multi-vehicle accident near East 11th Street and North College Street just after 4 p.m.

The firefighter is being evaluated at the hospital, according to Charlotte Fire. Chopper 9 flew over the scene and could see a MEDIC truck being towed away from the scene just after 4:30.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

