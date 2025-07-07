Local

Firefighter hurt while providing patient care at crash scene in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Uptown Crash The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. (WSOC.)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is in the hospital after a crash in Uptown on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Charlotte Fire Department.

The firefighter was hurt while providing patient care in the back of an ambulance involved in a multi-vehicle accident near East 11th Street and North College Street just after 4 p.m.

ALSO READ: 1 person sent to hospital following pedestrian crash, MEDIC says

The firefighter is being evaluated at the hospital, according to Charlotte Fire. Chopper 9 flew over the scene and could see a MEDIC truck being towed away from the scene just after 4:30.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

(WATCH BELOW: Friends, family respond to death of father and son in Monroe crash)

Friends, family respond to death of father and son in Monroe crash

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read