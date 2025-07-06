1 person sent to hospital following pedestrian crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a pedestrian-involved crash just outside of northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of Harris Houston Road and Shandon Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
One person was struck and sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
