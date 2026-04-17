Northeast Charlotte house fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte fire crews battled flames at a home in northeast Charlotte on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at the 8100 block of Chrisbry Lane around 9 a.m. Friday.

After about 20 minutes, firefighters had controlled the flames, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, according to emergency responders.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is working to determine the fire’s cause, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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