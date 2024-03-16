Firefighter killed in Union County wreck

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash Wednesday in Union County, officials said.

Henry Ponds III was riding his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 74. A driver was making a U-turn at Secrest Avenue and didn’t see Ponds and hit him.

Ponds was a firefighter with several departments, including the Lanes Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

“He was a dedicated member and most importantly a friend to all that knew him,” said Chief Robert Sweatt in a social media post. “He had a true servant’s heart.”

That driver is facing misdemeanor death by vehicle charges.





©2024 Cox Media Group