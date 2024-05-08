Carowinds adds Bret Michaels to summer concert series lineup

CHARLOTTE — Earlier this year, Carowinds announced plans for a 10-date summer concert series, which includes shows with LeAnn Rimes, Flo Rida, and Skillet.

On Wednesday, the park added a heavy dose of ‘80s rock to the lineup.

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels will bring his “Parti-Gras Tour” to Carowinds on July 6. Dee Snider, Steve Augeri, Great White, and Slaughter will also perform.

The park’s summer concert schedule is listed below:

LeAnn Rimes – July 5

Bret Michaels – July 6

TobyMac – July 20

Brett Young – July 26

Brantley Gilbert – July 27

Skillet – Aug. 2

Sugar Ray – Aug. 3

Flo Rida – Aug. 9

Russell Dickerson – Aug. 10

Concerts are free with park admission.

