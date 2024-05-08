Local

Carowinds adds Bret Michaels to summer concert series lineup

By Your704 Staff
Legendary rockers Poison perform during The Stadium Tour at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. June 28, 2022.

Bret Michaels of Poison (Richard Thigpen)

By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Earlier this year, Carowinds announced plans for a 10-date summer concert series, which includes shows with LeAnn Rimes, Flo Rida, and Skillet.

On Wednesday, the park added a heavy dose of ‘80s rock to the lineup.

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels will bring his “Parti-Gras Tour” to Carowinds on July 6. Dee Snider, Steve Augeri, Great White, and Slaughter will also perform.

Here’s who’s playing at Charlotte’s largest amphitheaters this season

The park’s summer concert schedule is listed below:

LeAnn Rimes – July 5

Bret Michaels – July 6

TobyMac – July 20

Brett Young – July 26

Brantley Gilbert – July 27

Skillet – Aug. 2

Sugar Ray – Aug. 3

Flo Rida – Aug. 9

Russell Dickerson – Aug. 10

Concerts are free with park admission.

For more information, click here.

VIDEO: Lovin’ Life Music Fest announces 2025 dates

Lovin’ Life Music Fest announces 2025 dates


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read