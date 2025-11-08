Firefighters battle flames at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters battled flames at a southeast Charlotte apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 6000 block of Pineburr Road for reports of a fire around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames.

The fire was extinguished within minutes, the fire department reported.

No civilians or firefighters reported injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

