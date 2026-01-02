Firefighters battle flames at southwest Charlotte sandwich shop

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte fire crews battled flames on Steele Creek Road Friday morning.

Crews responded to the 14000 block of Steele Creek Road around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the fire was showing when first responders arrived.

Channel 9 was on the scene and saw firefighters responding to the Penn Station East Coast Subs.

Officials have not said if the fire has been contained or extinguished yet.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

