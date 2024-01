STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a large multi-alarm fire at a restaurant in Stanly County Wednesday morning, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at restaurant in Stanly County

Crews first reported the fire around 8:45 a.m. at Jay’s Seafood on Stony Gap Road.

Units from Stanly, Cabarrus, and Montgomery counties are responding to the fire.

It is unclear how the fire began. Injuries are also unknown at this time.

VIDEO: Four-alarm fire leaves several displaced, injured in east Charlotte

Four-alarm fire leaves several displaced, injured in east Charlotte

















©2024 Cox Media Group