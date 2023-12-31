Local

Multiple MEDIC units, fire crews respond to fire at east Charlotte hotel

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Multiple crews from the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a large fire in east Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to CFD, the fire started just after 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Green Hotel on Independence Boulevard.

At the scene, responding crews could see smoke coming out of the top of the building.

According to MEDIC, a total of six people were evaluated and all had minor injuries.

Just before 8 p.m., the fire was deemed a third-alarm fire.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire or how much damage it caused.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

