Firefighters battle north Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters battled flames at a two-story apartment building in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. WSOC saw several fire trucks and tall flames coming from the top of a building at N. Church Street and W. 28th Street.

Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) said the fire was under control in just over 30 minutes. No one was hurt.

CFD did not say how many people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

