Firefighters battle flames by busy east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters worked to extinguish a fire off of East Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte Monday morning.

CFD responded to the fire around 7:50 a.m., In a post on social media, they say firefighters saw smoke coming from a building on the 3600 block of East Independence near the intersection with North Wendover Road.

There are a few used car dealerships near the address, but it’s unclear which structure caught fire. People driving on the busy freeway may be able to see the response.

CFD hasn’t said yet if anyone is inside the building or what may have caused it. Channel 9 is working to learn those details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: 4 dogs rescued after fire destroys home in Matthews)

4 dogs rescued after fire destroys home in Matthews





©2024 Cox Media Group