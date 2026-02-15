Firefighters control flames at southeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire responded to a home in southeast Charlotte to battle flames on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Aspendale Lane just after noon on Sunday. Flames were showing when they arrived, officials said.

The fire was controlled in just minutes. No one was injured, fire officials said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

