Local

Firefighters help worker stuck in manhole at golf course in southwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Golf course manhole rescue Charlotte Fire helped a worker Wednesday morning who was stuck in a manhole along a golf course. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Harry L. Jones, Sr. Golf Course off Tyvola Road in southwest Charlotte.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire helped a worker Wednesday morning who was stuck in a manhole along a golf course.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Harry L. Jones, Sr. Golf Course off Tyvola Road in southwest Charlotte.

ALSO READ: First responders, swift water rescue teams train for hurricane season

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see about a dozen first responders working the call.

The worker was able to get themselves out of the manhole with help from Charlotte Fire. They were turned over to paramedics for evaluation.

It’s not clear how they got inside the hole.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Person rescued from home after tree crashes onto it)

Person rescued from home after tree crashes onto it

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read