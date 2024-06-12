Firefighters help worker stuck in manhole at golf course in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire helped a worker Wednesday morning who was stuck in a manhole along a golf course.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Harry L. Jones, Sr. Golf Course off Tyvola Road in southwest Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see about a dozen first responders working the call.

Confined Space Rescue: 1500 block of Tyvola Rd. Charlotte Fire crews found a worker stuck in a manhole. With the assistance of Charlotte firefighters the worker was able to self extricate from the manhole. The patient has been turned over to @MecklenburgEMS for further… pic.twitter.com/BgzXPCTjdY — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 12, 2024

The worker was able to get themselves out of the manhole with help from Charlotte Fire. They were turned over to paramedics for evaluation.

It’s not clear how they got inside the hole.

No further information was released.

