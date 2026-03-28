Firefighters rescue dog from burning home in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a house fire in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to flames at a home on the 3500 block of Mallard Creek Court around 1 p.m. Saturday.
The house was showing flames when crews arrived.
The fire was contained within 25 minutes, and officials said no one was injured.
Firefighters said they rescued a dog from inside the home.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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