Firefighters save multiple pets from Kannapolis house fire

CHARLOTTE — An early morning house fire in Kannapolis killed several pets, but firefighters say they rescued multiple other animals.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the Jackson Park Community. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home, so they began fighting the fire and searching inside.

Kannapolis Fire Department said the residents were able to escape, but there were still plenty of lives inside the fire.

The department posted this statement to their Facebook along with pictures from the fire:

Multiple pets were rescued from the structure, although several animals did succumb to thier injuries.

The fire is being investigated, and the Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

