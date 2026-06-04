Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Burke County supply store

MORGANTON, N.C. — Firefighters in Burke County responded to an early morning fire at a mobile home supply company Thursday.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Morganton Mobile Home Supply on South Sterling Street.

When firefighters arrived, the Morganton Department of Public Safety said they found a fully involved fire with flames shooting through the roof.

Officials soon learned that several people were trapped inside a basement apartment in the building. Thankfully, firefighters were able to quickly get them out with no injuries.

Multiple local departments arrived on scene to assist public safety officials, including Triple Community Fire, Chesterfield Fire, Burke County EMS, Duke Energy and Burke County R.E.A.C.T.

South Sterling Street was closed from Believer’s Way to Drexel Road as a result. Officials say the road will remain shut down through the morning, as firefighters complete their operations. Traffic updates can be found on the Morganton Public Safety Facebook page.

©2026 Cox Media Group