Missing Lincolnton man’s death now ruled a homicide

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The death of a missing Lincolnton man is being investigated as a homicide, police told Channel 9 on Thursday morning.

Family members reported Tony Maddox missing a week ago after he didn’t show up for work at McDonald’s. His abandoned car was located near Elm Lane in south Charlotte. Family members and friends said there would be no reason for Maddox to go to Charlotte.

Investigators found his body six days later in a wooded area along Clark Creek Road near where his cellphone pinged.

Investigators have a person of interest.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting local police in the investigation.

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