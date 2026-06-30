Firefighters tackle south Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE — Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte Fire.

It happened around 1 a.m. on International Drive, just off Providence Road.

At the scene, firefighters were spotted using a ladder to fight smoke coming from the roof of the apartment complex. Extra support was also called in to help put out the flames.

In total, firefighters said six units were impacted by the blaze.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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