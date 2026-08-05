Hornets star Brandon Miller hosting first Celebrity Pickleball Classic in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller is bringing athletes and celebrities together for a new fundraiser benefiting his Team Miller Foundation.

The inaugural Celebrity Pickleball Classic will take place Aug. 22 at Rally in Charlotte’s South End, with Hornets guards Coby White and Kon Knueppel among the expected participants.

The event will raise money to support the foundation’s community initiatives, including efforts to fight food insecurity and the launch of a mobile mammogram program aimed at expanding access to breast cancer screenings.

The mission is especially personal for the Miller family. Brandon Miller’s mother, Yolanda Miller, is a breast cancer survivor and said the foundation is focused on growing its impact in the community.

“Definitely trying to make it bigger in terms of making sure that we can increase the number of people that we impact, and that means the world to us,” Yolanda Miller said.

Supporters can purchase tickets to attend the Celebrity Pickleball Classic or sign up to play here.

©2026 Cox Media Group