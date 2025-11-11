Rockingham Dragway to host first full NHRA national event

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Rockingham Dragway will host its first full National Hot Rod Association national event next year, marking a historic achievement for the venue during the NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The NHRA Nationals at the Rock will take place Sept. 25 to 27 next year at Rockingham Dragway. It will serve as the 16th of 20 races and the second of six races in the countdown to the championship playoffs.

NHRA held an all-star invitational from 1989 to 1998 at Rckingham Dragway, but next year’s faceoff will be the first full national event at the facility.

The event will feature playoff action in all four professional categories in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

On Monday, the track’s owner touted significant updates they’ve made to the facility, including new racing and pit-area surfaces, timing and announcing systems, upgraded bathrooms and concessions, new scoreboards and equipment, and updated signage.

Greg Anderson, reigning and six-time Pro Stock world champion, highlighted the importance of the track’s updates.

“It relates 100% to all the race tracks that we go to across the county, and it really helps our program,” he said. “I test every single one of my cars here.”

While the event marks an exciting moment for the NHRA and Rockingham Dragway’s history, the organization says it also represents an opportunity to reach fans in new local markets.

VIDEO: 9 Investigates: Hamlet city manager calls for investigation into $375k granted to local speedway

9 Investigates: Hamlet city manager calls for investigation into $375k granted to local speedway

©2025 Cox Media Group