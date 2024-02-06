Firefighters working to determine cause of large building fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is working to confirm the cause of a large building fire in north Charlotte Monday night.

The fire occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on North Pine Street near West 28th Street.

Channel 9 crews observed flames coming out of the roof of the vacant building.

It was intended to be used as a multi-family structure, according to firefighters.

Fire officials said the fire originated at floor level; however, they are still working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

