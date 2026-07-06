Firework mortar reportedly hits Delta flight from Atlanta

CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration and Chicago Police Department are investigating after a fireworks mortar hit a Delta Airlines flight this weekend.

It happened Saturday as the flight from Atlanta was landing at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the plane was able to land safely.

After the firework exploded, the pilot in the plane told a nearby air traffic control operator.

“We’re just hoping it was just the mortar that went off underneath, but definitely felt a big bang,” the pilot said.

“There have been multiple reports, as you can imagine. The city’s aware. They said they would notify the Chicago police, but you know, I don’t know what they’ll do,” said an air traffic control responder.

Delta said the plane is being inspected.

Air traffic control says there were multiple reports of similar incidents at the airport Saturday night.

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