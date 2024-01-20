First Charlotte Black voter forum to be held, aims to increase participation in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE — Since 2022, the number of Black registered voters in Mecklenburg County has been falling, but a new Charlotte group has a plan to change that.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the first-ever Charlotte Black Voter Forum Project forum will be held. The nonpartisan organization putting on the event hopes it will spark an increase in Black voter participation throughout Mecklenburg County.

For civil rights attorney James E. Ferguson, voting is a sacred right, and he doesn’t want to see others take it for granted. That inspired him to partner with the Charlotte Black Voter Forum Project to run Wednesday’s forum at Little Rock AME Zion Church.

“We have to exercise. We have to get people out to vote, and people have to understand the issues,” Ferguson said.

Organizers invited people from statewide races that have at least one Black candidate on the ballot. Some of the confirmed participants are gubernatorial candidates: Mike Morgan and Attorney General candidates: Satana Deberry and Jeff Jackson.

