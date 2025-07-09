1st confirmed measles case in South Carolina this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in an Upstate resident, marking the first confirmed case in the state since September 2024.

The individual, who is unvaccinated, contracted measles during an international trip and is currently isolating at home to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Department of Public Health confirmed the positive measles case after receiving test results from its certified public health laboratory.

The agency has initiated a contact investigation to notify individuals who may have been exposed.

Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death.

“Measles is highly contagious, and a serious disease caused by a virus that affects the respiratory tract. This virus spreads quickly, which is why we must act now to prevent its spread,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and Health Programs Branch director.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, and runny nose, followed by a rash that typically lasts five or six days.

The virus can be spread through the air when a person with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and it can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after the infected person has left the area.

The best way to prevent measles is through vaccination, with the measles vaccine being over 97% effective. Children are recommended to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with specific guidelines for those traveling to countries where measles is common.

Most people born before 1957 are presumed to have natural immunity due to past infection, though certain groups, such as pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals, should consult with healthcare providers regarding vaccination.

For more information about measles visit the DPH website or CDC website.

