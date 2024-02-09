Local

First Lady Jill Biden to stop in Charlotte to advocate for cancer patients

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a stop in Charlotte Friday afternoon to advocate for cancer patients.

Biden will visit Atrium Health Levine Cancer to highlight the administration’s goal of expanding patient care access and making it easier to pay for.

She’s slated to land at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 2 p.m.

