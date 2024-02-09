First Lady Jill Biden to stop in Charlotte to advocate for cancer patients

CHARLOTTE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a stop in Charlotte Friday afternoon to advocate for cancer patients.

Biden will visit Atrium Health Levine Cancer to highlight the administration’s goal of expanding patient care access and making it easier to pay for.

She’s slated to land at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 2 p.m.

>>Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and return to this story to learn what she says.

VIDEO: Woman with cervical cancer credits special Novant treatment for keeping her alive

Woman with cervical cancer credits special Novant treatment for keeping her alive

©2024 Cox Media Group