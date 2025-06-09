First responders hold procession for 20-year-old fallen firefighter

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory firefighter will return to Catawba County Monday after a medical emergency led to his death Thursday morning.

At noon, his fellow firefighters will hold a funeral procession to bring Jake Bridges’ body to Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, according to a release from the Hickory fire education coordinator.

The procession will travel along Interstate 40 from Winston Salem.

Emergency personnel will be posted at several locations in Catawba County to honor Bridges.

Hickory firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

After extinguishing the fire, Bridges had a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Funeral arrangements for the young firefighter are pending and will be shared as soon as possible.

