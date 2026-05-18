Charges dropped in brutal Wadesboro assault after witness allegedly lied

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The family of an Anson County man is pleading for answers after he was beaten so severely that he cannot remember the attack, and the people first accused of assaulting him are no longer facing charges.

According to the Wadesboro Police Department, a woman at the scene lied to officers, leading to the arrest of four people who have since been cleared.

Now, detectives are working to find out who actually carried out the assault.

Family members said Michael Dean has been in the hospital for more than two weeks after police said he was assaulted at the Anson Inn.

His cousin and best friend, Tammy Carpenter, said the injuries were devastating.

“He was attacked, brutally beaten, and it looks like left for dead. All of his injuries were on his head and face. He had head trauma and was airlifted to Charlotte Atrium.”

Carpenter said Dean is improving; he’s off life support and talking again, but he has no memory of the attack.

“The last thing he remembers is his dog being delivered to him at the motel.”

Police initially arrested four people, but the district attorney dismissed the charges days later.

Wadesboro Police Chief Michael Childers said in a public post that officers received false information from a woman at the scene, now identified as Alisha Bennett. Investigators said her statements did not match surveillance video.

Dean’s childhood friend Stephen Greene said he appreciates the transparency but wants the real attacker found.

“If it were me, I would do a thorough investigation before locking up four people for something they didn’t do,” said Greene. “Somebody needs to pay for this.”

Court documents show the original suspects were charged with assault, inflicting serious bodily injury. Dean’s family believes the eventual charges should be far more severe.

“It looks like attempted murder to me,” Carpenter said. “People don’t realize how serious and life‑threatening his injuries were — and still are.”

Wadesboro police said detectives are still working the case and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dean’s family said he has a long road to recovery and is asking the community for prayers.

Bennett was eventually arrested for lying to the police. She has been charged with obstructing justice and making a false report to the police station. She is being held at the Anson County under no bond.

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