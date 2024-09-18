For the first time in decades, there will be no NC gubernatorial debate

CHARLOTTE — For the first time since 1972, there will be no debate for the North Carolina governor’s race.

That’s despite both candidates expressing interest last week, according to The Assembly.

In an interview with Bryan Anderson of the Anderson Alerts Substack, Attorney General Josh Stein said last week he “expects” to debate Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

In an interview with Channel 9′s Hunter Saenz for the Political Beat, Robinson said he wants to debate Stein.

“Absolutely. Not only do we plan to debate him, we have flat-out asked him for debate,” he said. “We have demanded a debate. We called him out and we said we want one. We have not heard back.”

Now Robinson has heard back.

A spokesperson for Josh Stein says the debate won’t happen.

“Mark Robinson has spent his entire public life spewing hate, lying about his record, and spreading dangerous and false conspiracy theories,” Stein’s Communications Director Kate Frauenfelder said. “A debate would only serve to legitimize him and provide a platform for his vile and dangerous rhetoric, and we won’t be part of that.”

This is a page out of Katie Hobbs’ playbook. The Arizona Governor refused to debate Kari Lake during their 2022 run. Hobbs ended up winning.

Robinson is hitting back at Stein for refusing to debate.

“He does not want to talk about his abysmal record when he was in the Legislature, or his disastrous record as Attorney General, where he coddles criminal illegal immigrants—and he certainly does not want to respond to all of the lies he has said about me and the daycare center that my wife and I used to run,” Robinson posted on X. “Stein owes it to the people of North Carolina to debate me.”

The Stein campaign says they will be setting up one-on-one interviews with reporters. A spokesperson for Stein says he will sit down with the Political Beat for an interview in the coming weeks.

