Mark Robinson talks education and transportation funding with Channel 9

GASTONIA, N.C. — Depending on which poll you look at, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is down between five and 14 points in the race for North Carolina Governor; but he told Channel 9 he’s looking at something else around the state.

“We’re more inclined to think those polls are not very accurate, because I can tell you this, no matter where we go in this state, we’ve got huge support all across the state, and the folks that we’re talking to are all saying the same thing,” Robinson told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz in an exclusive interview. “Whoever’s doing those polls, they aren’t polling us.”

Robinson spoke with Sáenz about several issues affecting North Carolinians that he could have the final say on if he’s elected as the next governor. On Friday, we told you about his stance on abortion.

He says he’s satisfied with where his campaign is at, and he’s focusing on issues that matter to voters, including education.

“You have been critical of federal funding and you said that you would actually like to turn federal funding away -- that would create a billion-dollar gap; does that givey ou any concern? And would you do that?” Sáenz asked Robinson.

“Absolutely not ... We’re not looking to ask the federal government to do anything. Certainly, we’re not going to cut those dollars off, and we can’t as the governor, we’re not looking to do that,” Robinson said. “But what we are looking to do is find solutions inside the state to bring our education system to where we need to be.”

Sáenz also asked Robinson about a regional transit plan to bring light rail to the area. State Republicans have criticized the plan, urging local lawmakers to focus more on roads. Robinson, though, seemed open to the idea.

“You know, I have not looked at the numbers on whether or not this light rail will be effective, if it’s going to be highly effective, if it’s going to give us an immediate return, because that’s what we always need to be looking at,” Robinson said.

“That sounds like you’re not opposed to the creation of light rail,” Sáenz asked Robinson.

“I’m not opposed to it at all, we just have to make sure that if we do create it, it’s actually going to serve the purpose that we intend for,” Robinson said.

With election day seven weeks from Tuesday, Channel 9 asked Robinso if he would debate his opponent, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. Robinson said “absolutely,” but currently there’s no debate scheduled.

Robinson also talked about his plan to fight the fentanyl crisis in the state, and about controversial comments he has made in the past. You can watch the full interview at noon this Sunday on The Political Beat.

