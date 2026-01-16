Five displaced in northwest Charlotte house fire, dog rescued

CHARLOTTE — Five people were displaced after an early-morning fire in northwest Charlotte Friday.

Charlotte Fire crews responded to the fire at a home on Claremont Road around 4:30 a.m.

While the fire was underway, firefighters searched the home and found a small dog inside. Thankfully, the dog and its bed were safely returned to the owners.

Claremont Fire Dog Rescue (Charlotte Fire)

It took 30 firefighters 16 minutes to control the fire.

No one was hurt, but the house suffered substantial damage. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Fire crews determined the blaze was accidental and started in a bathroom near the back of the house.

The fire cause an estimated $150,000 in damage.

VIDEO: One dead after fire in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

One dead after fire in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

©2026 Cox Media Group