Flames damage home in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire officials say that an investigation is underway after a fire broke out Sunday morning at a home in Northeast Charlotte.

Crews were called out to the 6300 block of Kelsey Drive just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say that there was smoke coming from the home when they got on scene.

MEDIC also responded to the scene but the fire department confirmed that no one was hurt.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

