Flames force residents from rehab facility in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — Officials say that residents are being evacuated from a rehab facility in Morganton after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Grace Heights Rehabilitation Facility Sunday afternoon for a report of a fire.

Morganton Public Safety tells Channel 9 that both Burke and Caldwell Emergency services are working to relocate 90 residents who stay in the facility.

Officials from Burke County say that there are no reported injuries to patients or emergency personnel.

City officials say that the state fire marshal and city investigators are on scene trying to determine what sparked the fire.

Foothills Drive is temporarily closed to allow for emergency operations and ensure public safety.

Officials say that the Foothills Higher Education Center will be used as a temporary shelter.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty is at the scene and he will have a full update online and on Eyewitness news at 6 p.m.

