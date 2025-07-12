Man dies days after apartment fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man has died days after suffering major injuries from a two-alarm fire at a south Charlotte apartment complex on Thursday morning, Charlotte Fire said on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Winter Oaks Lane off Sharon Road West at the Aurea Station apartments.

Officials said an adult male has died from their injuries. A total of six patients, including two children, were transported to area hospitals. Two patients were transferred to the Wake Forest Burn Center, a release said.

The victims range in age from 3 years old to 60, according to the incident report.

Charlotte Fire Department said heavy flames were burning through the roof of the building, and they had to call in for extra support. It took 40 minutes for firefighters to control the inferno.

The apartment complex was listed for sale in August 2024 by developer, Cushman Wakefield. However, the price is hidden. It describes Aurea Station as a 384-unit community built in 1985 with 3-bedroom townhomes and 1- 2- and 3-bedroom apartments.

Officials still have not announced the cause of the fire.

