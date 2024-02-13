Flight attendants picket at Charlotte Douglas for pay increases

CHARLOTTE — Flight attendants at Charlotte Douglas International Airport took to the picket lines on Tuesday as part of a day of action to demand better pay and retirement benefits.

Employees chanted outside of the airport Tuesday, demanding contracts be signed with more flexible schedules.

The demonstration in Charlotte was one of several worldwide on Tuesday.

“We’re picketing as a collective body to tell airlines corporate greed has got to go and we’re ready for our contracts that are owed,” said Krissy Pereira, a flight attendant and representative with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Two-thirds of flight attendants are currently in contract negotiations.

Charlotte is an American Airlines hub. The company sent Channel 9 a statement in response to the picketing.

“The proposal we’ve had on the table since September 2023 includes increased pay, the addition of boarding pay and other meaningful improvements. We remain at the negotiating table, ready to make a deal — and we are confident that we will reach a new agreement soon,” said the statement from American Airlines.

The picketing didn’t impact any flights at the airport.

