Flight cancellations soar as storm disrupts travel plans across North Carolina and the country

CHARLOTTE — Weather is shutting down air travel across most of the country.

FlightAware is already reporting over 1,000 scheduled flights in and out of Charlotte Sunday won’t happen.

Channel 9 reporter Hannah Goetz spent Saturday evening at Charlotte Douglas, where only one security checkpoint was open as the airport is a ghost town as an ice storm moves into the Carolinas.

On Saturday, there were over 400 cancellations at Charlotte Douglas, and 1,500 cancellations are expected through Monday. Nationwide, there have been 11,000 cancellations throughout the country.

