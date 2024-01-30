‘Flight risk’: Bond denied for man accused of thefts after landing at Rock Hill airport

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A judge says a man who’s accused of flying into the Rock Hill airport and stealing aviation equipment is a literal flight risk.

According to our partners at the Rock Hill Herald, 36-year-old Nathaniel John Jenkins is facing 15 charges for allegedly stealing electronics and other items from planes and hangars at the Rock Hill/York County Airport in 2023.

The Herald reported that Jenkins and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect landed a plane without lights, stole the items, and then flew away.

During a bond hearing on Monday, Judge G.D. Morgan Jr. heard from prosecutors and the defense in the case, The Herald reported. Morgan denied lowering Jenkins’ bond, adding, “It’s the definition of a flight risk - literally a flight risk.”

Jenkins was arrested in early January and has been held in York County on a $420,000 bond, court records show.

The Herald reported that Jenkins’ defense told the court he doesn’t own a plane, and that he isn’t a pilot. The attorney said the 17-year-old co-defendant was the pilot.

Court records say Jenkins is facing charges of grand larceny, burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegal damage to an airport or removing equipment. A trial date hasn’t been set yet.

(WATCH: Plane in Japan catches fire, forces hundreds to evacuate)

Plane in Japan catches fire, forces hundreds to evacuate

©2024 Cox Media Group