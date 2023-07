CHARLOTTE — Construction of the new airport overlook is expected to get underway soon.

On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council will vote on an $8 million contract to build it.

The new overlook will feature views of the runway, two playgrounds, restrooms, and plenty of picnic tables.

It’s expected to open at the end of next year.

(WATCH BELOW: Plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport; all passengers safe)

Plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport; all passengers safe





©2023 Cox Media Group