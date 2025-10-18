Flock of local birds test positive for bird flu

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A flock of backyard birds in Union County tested positive for bird flu.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said it’s one of three flocks in the state to become sick recently.

The others are in Rutherford and Guilford counties.

Officials said the risk to the public is low, and that there have been no issues with the residents of the homes.

An outbreak of bird flu earlier this year devasted many chicken farms and impacted prices.

