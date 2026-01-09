Suspect’s car theft attempt thwarted by manual transmission

MORGANTON, N.C. — New video obtained by Channel 9 shows a carjacking and break-in suspect attacking a father outside a Morganton restaurant before trying to steal the family’s car. The suspect didn’t get far because the car had a manual transmission, and investigators don’t believe he knew how to drive it.

The video shows the father, who was with his wife and children, being attacked after going to a restaurant.

The suspect targeted as many as a half-dozen businesses along East Fleming Drive late last month, police said.

“We got here that morning and it was shattered, plum out,” said Randy Clark, owner of a used car business.

Clark showed Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the damage inside his business. He also had video, which showed the suspect tearing up the offices.

That same suspect broke into two dozen cars along East Fleming Drive, including at Roger Rutherford’s repair shop, police said.

“They need to go to jail,” said Rutherford, Rodes Automative. “I seen him going into about five cars and just slinging things around. I probably wouldn’t say anything to him because he might go to the hospital.”

However, it was another video that angered business owners the most where police said the suspect tried to steal a family’s car outside a restaurant.

Investigators said it appears the suspect had something in his hand, striking the father, who was pushing a stroller, before getting into their car to steal it.

“Don’t make no sense what he did,” Clark said. “I believe he had to be on dope … Crazy.”

The family’s car, which was a stick shift, moved only a few inches before the suspect got out and, in frustration, threw his cellphone against the restaurant.

They’re hoping the public can help identify him and call Morganton Public Safety.

The suspect has tattoos on his legs and a spider tattoo on one of his elbows, police said.

