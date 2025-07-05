Florence man drowns to death in Fort Mill on Independence Day

FORT MILL, N.C. — One person died from drowning on Friday in Fort Mill, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

First responders arrived at Nivens Creek in Fort Mill on Independence Day, where they found 25-year-old Arthur Moore III, and took him to the hospital.

Moore was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Moore’s death alongside the coroner’s office. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

