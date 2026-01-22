Food Lion Feeds and Boys & Girls Clubs join forces to fight food insecurity

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Food Lion Feeds has partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of America to address food insecurity, with the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County being one of 20 programs involved in this initiative.

This partnership aims to empower youth by providing nutritious meals and educational resources through various Boys and Girls Club programs.

On average, the Club serves meals for up to 350 children each day, a figure that can rise to about 900 during summer sessions.

Approximately 76% of the children at the Cabarrus County Club receive free and reduced lunches, highlighting the significant need for food support in this community.

Green remarked, “We’ve had so many parents come and tell us, you know, hey, I don’t know what I would have fed my kids.”

The collaboration with Food Lion Feeds involves an investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars into food programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Kevin Durkee from Food Lion Feeds stated, “Our purpose is around nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success in life.” He added that the initiative is about more than just financial support, focusing on creating lasting impacts through community involvement.

This program not only supplies meals but also includes education on healthy habits, helping create a foundation for making nutritious choices for years to come.

The partnership between Food Lion Feeds and Boys and Girls Clubs of America will significantly enhance food security for children, contributing to their educational success and overall well-being.

Further developments concerning the implementation of educational resources and continued meal provision will be closely monitored by both organizations.

