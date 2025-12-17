‘A true blessing’: Charlotte Hornet, Boys and Girls Club surprise families in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Three local families got a free dinner at the Boys and Girls Club Tuesday night.

But thanks to a Secret Santa, a very tall Secret Santa, they got a whole lot more.

Channel 9’s Scott Wickersham was in Concord for the big surprise.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County hosted dinner for the families, but dessert was the real treat.

They were led into a room full of Christmas gifts. Everything they asked for on their wish lists, courtesy of NBA Hornet Brandon Miller.

“Giving back to the kids,” Brandon said. “Showing love to their families.”

PlayStation 5, X Box, and bikes. Mother Brianna Downs was so grateful.

“It was a true blessing. That’s all I can really say, thank you,” she said. “Well, thank this guy right here.”

“You’re welcome,” Brandon said.

Brandon enjoyed the kids’ excitement, especially with the bikes.

“You loved bikes as a kid with pegs,” Scott said. “What does that mean? Tricks?”

“No tricks,” Brandon said. “I think it was more about style points. If you have a Mongoose, you gotta have pegs on it.”

“You asked them if they played Fornite,” Scott said. “Are you on Fortnite?”

“I’m on Fortnite, Call of Duty,” said Brandon.

The rest of the gifts will have to wait until Christmas to be opened.

One of the kids said she might open her gifts early.

Miller’s parents, part of the Team Miller Foundation, were also there to play Santa. Proud of their son, who they said always tried to help.

“Before he was a pro, when he was in high school, he helped,” Darrel Miller, Brandon’s father said. “He worked at a food pantry.”

Brandon also gave them Visa gift cards to pay things like their utilities and car payments for the month.

VIDEO: Hornets star Brandon Miller gives back with Team Miller Foundation’s holiday meals

Hornets star Brandon Miller gives back with Team Miller Foundation’s holiday meals

©2025 Cox Media Group