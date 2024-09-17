Food manufacturer skips region for 200-job operation

Another major investment is headed to Johnston County .

VeeTee Foods Inc., a British food manufacturer, is planning to invest $35.75 million to build a new facility in Selma, according to a meeting on Monday of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee. The facility will create 200 jobs with an annual wage of just shy of $58,400.

The committee approved a performance-based Job Development Investment Grant worth $996,750 for the project. Chester County, South Carolina, was the other finalist considered for the project alongside Selma.

