Food Network-featured bakery BW Sweets closes shops

CHARLOTTE — A local dessert shop known for its custom cakes and a grab-and-go selection of sweets has closed its retail locations with plans to launch an e-commerce operation. BW Sweets Bakery announced the shift via social media this morning.

“In this ever-changing world, as a business owner, we must constantly look for ways to maintain and expand our business while navigating the rising costs of goods and services and payroll,” the post reads. “An opportunity has presented itself, one that will change the trajectory of BW Sweets Bakery forever.”

It says customers will soon be able to order BW Sweets desserts to be delivered to their home or place of business.

